Serious Injures Reported in Westford Crash; Part of Route 110 Closed

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there were serious injuries reported in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have responded to a serious crash in Westford, Massachusetts, prompting part of Route 110 to be closed in both directions Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route after the crash near Exit 119 shutdown part of the roadway. Serious injuries were reported in the crash, MassDOT said, though there was no immediate word on how many people may have been injured.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles, as well as a badly damaged vehicle that appeared to be facing the direction of a large tree on the side of the road. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle struck the tree, or if any other vehicles were involved, as very few details were released.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for additional information but has not heard back.

