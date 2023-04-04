Serious Injuries After Crash, Vehicle Fire in West Bridgewater

An overnight crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, led to serious injuries and to the closure of northbound traffic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the crash at 11:14 p.m. Monday, saying there was a crash and vehicle fire with serious injuries at exit 27 heading north.

Crash and vehicle fire with serious injuries in #WestBridgewater on RT-24 NB at Exit 27. Rt 24 NB is currently closed. Traffic detoured to Rt 104. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 4, 2023

Northbound traffic was closed down, with traffic being detoured to Route 104.

MassDOT reported the reopening of the highway just before 4 a.m.

Additional details have not been released.