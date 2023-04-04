Local

West Bridgewater

Serious Injuries After Crash, Vehicle Fire in West Bridgewater

The crash happened late Monday night on Route 24 north

By Matt Fortin

A car left damaged after a crash in West Bridgewater
NBC10 Boston

An overnight crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, led to serious injuries and to the closure of northbound traffic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the crash at 11:14 p.m. Monday, saying there was a crash and vehicle fire with serious injuries at exit 27 heading north.

Northbound traffic was closed down, with traffic being detoured to Route 104.

MassDOT reported the reopening of the highway just before 4 a.m.

Additional details have not been released.

