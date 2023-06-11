Local

Massachusetts

Serious injuries in Brookfield crash; Route 9 reopened

Rt. 9 was closed in both directions following the crash but has since reopened, MassDOT said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash on Route 9 in Brookfield, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Police haven't released any information, however the Mass. Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Rt. 9 westbound, eastbound at South Maple Street.

Rt. 9 was closed in both directions following the crash but has since reopened, MassDOT said.

The transportation agency did not say how many people were injured.

This story will be updated when we get more details

