Van rolls over in crash on I-95, causing serious injuries: Mass. state police

A crash on Interstate 95 in the Danvers-Boxford area caused serious injuries and led to heavy delays Friday afternoon, Mass. state officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt. State police told NBC10 Boston that a medical helicopter was on the way to the scene.

State police said the crash took place in Danvers while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash was in Boxford.

Footage from the scene showed a white van on its roof in the median of the highway, with one side ripped open. Lanes on both sides of the highway were closed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, police said, urging people to seek another route if they could.

#MAtraffic Crash Route 95 northbound in #Danvers. Serious injuries reported. Expect heavy delays in the area, seek alternate route if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 28, 2023

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #Boxford on I-95-NB, SB at exit 71. Two left lanes closed on Rt-95 NB and three left lanes closed SB. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 28, 2023

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.