1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Mass. Route 24

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on Route 24 north Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the scene on the highway before Route 139 in Stoughton around 11:30 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash, police said.

The right lane of Route 24 northbound was closed while troopers investigated, according to police.

Aerial footage from the scene showed an SUV on its side on the highway's shoulder.

The MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and Troop H Detective Unite are on the scene assisting patrols.

Police did not immediately release any further information.