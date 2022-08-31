Serious Injuries Reported After MBTA Commuter Rail Train Hits Vehicle in Concord, Mass.

Serious injuries are being reported after an MBTA Commuter Rail train struck a vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments are both on scene.

Main Street at Commonwealth Avenue, Laws Brook at Commonwealth Avenue and Maine Street at Church Street are all currently closed. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

#traffic alert a #MBTA Commuter Rail train has struck a vehicle at the Commonwealth Ave crossing @ConcordMAPD @ConcordMAFire on scene. Please avoid the area. Media please contact @MBTATransitPD — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 31, 2022

Concord police said a medical helicopter will be landing at Rideout Field.