Concord

Serious Injuries Reported After MBTA Commuter Rail Train Hits Vehicle in Concord, Mass.

A medical helicopter was called in to transport at least one person

By Marc Fortier

An MBTA commuter train stopped in Concord, Massachusetts, after a vehicle was struck on the tracks Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Serious injuries are being reported after an MBTA Commuter Rail train struck a vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments are both on scene.

Main Street at Commonwealth Avenue, Laws Brook at Commonwealth Avenue and Maine Street at Church Street are all currently closed. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Concord police said a medical helicopter will be landing at Rideout Field.

