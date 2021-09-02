Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Serious Injury Reported After Motorcycle Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

The crash occurred on Route 3 south in Duxbury, near mile marker 22, a MassDOT spokesperson said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Duxbury Fire Department/Twitter

A crash involving a motorcycle early Thursday evening on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, required a medical helicopter to be summoned to the scene.

A person suffered serious injury and had to be flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the crash on Route 3 south, near mile marker 22, fire and transportation officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, while the Duxbury Fire Department said on Twitter only that it had responded to a motorcycle accident in the area.

It's not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred shortly after 4 p.m.

Fire officials did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition.

Route 3 at Exit 22 was closed while medflight landed but it has since reopened, the fire department said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Swamptoberfest 19 mins ago

Person Setting Up for Swampscott's Swamptoberfest Hurt in Forklift Accident

forecast 52 mins ago

‘Season of Shivers': We're in for a Cold Winter, Old Farmer's Almanac Says

The Pembroke Fire Department assisted with the crash, as Duxbury firefighters were already on scene at another motor vehicle accident on Tremont Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashmassdotDuxburyRoute 3
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us