Serious Injury Reported After Motorcycle Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A crash involving a motorcycle early Thursday evening on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, required a medical helicopter to be summoned to the scene.
A person suffered serious injury and had to be flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the crash on Route 3 south, near mile marker 22, fire and transportation officials said.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, while the Duxbury Fire Department said on Twitter only that it had responded to a motorcycle accident in the area.
It's not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred shortly after 4 p.m.
Fire officials did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition.
Route 3 at Exit 22 was closed while medflight landed but it has since reopened, the fire department said.
The Pembroke Fire Department assisted with the crash, as Duxbury firefighters were already on scene at another motor vehicle accident on Tremont Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.