1 dead, 1 seriously injured after pickup hits dirt bike riders in Connecticut

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a pickup hit multiple dirt bike riders in Voluntown on Monday night, according to state police.

State police said a 64-year-old man from Jewett City was driving a Ford F-150 pickup on Route 49, also known as Ekonk Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m. when he hit three dirt bike riders.

According to state police, one of the dirt bike riders, 28-year-old Michael Davis, of Norwich, died in the crash.

A 26-year-old Niantic man was seriously injured. He was flown to Hartford Hospital.

One other dirt bike rider and the driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries, according to state police.

A fourth dirt bike rider was able to avoid being struck.

The crash remains under investigation.