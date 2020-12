The driver of a tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Interstate 95 northbound, according to officials.

MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said a "serious injury crash" had taken place around midnight Friday in the area before the Mansfield Rest Area.

No other cars were involved. Lanes have since opened on the highway. No further information was immediately available.

Now: #Attleboro, serious injury crash involving tractor trailer on I-95 north prior to Mansfield Rest Area. RTL/BDL closed. MSP/Fire/EMS on scene — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 4, 2020