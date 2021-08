Serious injuries are being reported as a result of a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer on the ramp from Interstate 95 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. by Massachusetts State Police.

The ramps from the Mass Pike to I-95 north and from I-95 north to the Mass Pike are closed and delays should be expected.

No further information was immediately available.