Massachusetts State Police said serious injuries are being reported as a result of a crash on Interstate 95 in Westwood.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on I-95 south in the area of University Avenue.

#MAtraffic Crash Route 95 SB in the area of University Ave in #Westwood. Serious injuries reported. Crash Recon/Crime Scene responding to investigate. Avoid area if possible, heavy delays reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2022

State police did not release any information on the number of vehicles involved or how many people were injured.

Heavy traffic delays are expected, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

BREAKING: Serious crash on 95 south in the area of University Ave in #Westwood. Serious injuries reported. Traffic is backed up for miles. Waiting on more info. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/RaLm6QS7HO — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) January 18, 2022

No further information was immediately available.