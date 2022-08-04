Serious Crash Reported on I-95 in Sharon; Traffic Delays With 2 Lanes Closed

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 Thursday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, resulting in serious injuries and closing several lanes to traffic, the state's department of transportation said.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on I-95 southbound near Exit 17, MassDOT and Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

All southbound lanes were closed following the crash, and traffic was being detoured to Exit 19. Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route in the area.

The left lane has since opened to traffic, state police said.

Pictures from I-95 show cars at a standstill, with several people standing outside of their vehicles.

There was no immediate word on how many cars or people were involved in the crash. A picture from the scene showed a badly damaged car that had rolled over and landed upside down.

Rachael Stiles

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.