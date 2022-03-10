Local

Serious Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash at I-95 Off-Ramp to Mass. Pike

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Emergency crews are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck on Route 128/I-95 in Weston Thursday.

Massachusettes State Police confirmed troopers were responding to the crash, which is at the off-ramp to the Mass. Pike. The ramp is currently closed, as is the I-90 westbound off-ramp to 95.

State police said the same curve was the site of a tractor-trailer crash last week.

More details were not immediately available. The scene is active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

