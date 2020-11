A bicyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon as a result of a serious crash in Milton, Massachusetts, state police reported.

The crash happened on Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street, police tweeted.

#MAtraffic pedestrian crash Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street in #Milton. Serious injuries reported. Road closures will remain for extended period pending crash investigation. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/c9j7oET4Sq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 17, 2020

Due to the crash investigation, police have temporarily closed area roads and are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

No other information was available.