Serious Injuries Reported in Quincy Stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said.

It happened in the area of Glover Avenue, Quincy police said. Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are currently closed for the investigation.

Police stressed that there is no threat to the students at the nearby Quincy Catholic Academy.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.