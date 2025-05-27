Man killed in Tolland, Conn. motorcycle crash

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tolland on Memorial Day.

State police said 21-year-old Tyler Jacob West, of Tolland, was driving a motorcycle north on Route 195 (Merrow Road) around 8:40 p.m. when a Nissan Pathfinder pulled out of a driveway and began turning left to go south.

As the Pathfinder turned left, West and the Pathfinder collided in the northbound lane.

According to state police, West was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder was not injured and remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Troop C at (860) 896-3200.