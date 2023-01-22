Person Killed in Worcester Multi-Car Crash; Caution Urged on Roads Amid Messy Winter Storm

A winter storm moved into New England Sunday evening, bringing with it snow, rain and a messy mix that will make the region's roadways dangerous to travel on through Monday.

The initial burst of snow was forecast to change to rain and/or sleet by midnight, meaning there will be icing overnight and into the morning -- making for slick travel and slippery walking -- before we all turn back to snow by noon Monday.

Icing overnight & into the morning will make for slick travel & slippery walking. We'll all turn back to snow by noon tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1Nk8viodph — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 23, 2023

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory Sunday night, advising travelers to expect a wintery mix of rain and snow that will impact travel -- especially on any untreated roadways -- through Monday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MassDOT said travelers should exercise caution, especially in areas of higher elevation, primarily the northern and western parts of Massachusetts and along the New Hampshire border.

MVA in Worcester on Rt 290. Eastbound lane partially closed to traffic, only one lane open. Fire Dept on scene. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4P9ZeJ4nFs — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 23, 2023

In Worcester, Massachusetts State Police had already responded to a serious crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 290 just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

MassDOT initially said serious injury had been reported following the crash at Mile Marker 21, and state police later confirmed a person had died in the wreck.

All eastbound lanes were closed following the fatal crash, and traffic was being detoured off Exit 21, authorities said. State police added there was no significant backup despite the lane closures and detour.

Photos from the scene showed at least two badly-damaged cars on the highway, facing opposite directions.

Police said initial reports indicated a potential wrong-way driver caused the crash, but that had not yet been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.

In #Worcester I-290 eastbound traffic being detoured off highway at exit 21. All EB lanes closed due to sev vehicle crash w/serious injury — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 23, 2023

MassDOT said crews did pretreat the roadways Sunday in advance of the storm, and more crews are ready to deploy in ice and storm operations all day Monday and into the early morning on Tuesday. Transportation officials added that there were approximately 500 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations Sunday night.

Due to the forecast, state police imposed a 40 mph speed restriction on Interstate 90 between the New York border and Westfield (at Mile Marker 41).

Per MSP speed limit remains reduced to 40 mph on I-90 between NY border-Westfield (MM-41.) MassDOT has 490 pieces equip deployed in storm ops — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 23, 2023

Poor road conditions had also factored into the decision for many schools to announce they would be closed Monday, including Worcester.

Worcester was one of the first local school districts to cancel classes Monday, with school officials explicitly noting the expected snow accumulation during the afternoon dismissal and likely road conditions.

Head Start, before and after school activities, and programs are also canceled, the district said. The administration offices will be open, however.

Click here for the list of school closings in New England

Worcester Public Schools will be closed TOMORROW due to expected snow ❄️❄️❄️ @NBC10Boston https://t.co/HwGkbz8R9M — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 22, 2023

Some kids, like Aaliyah Laporte, said they were ready to make the most of the snow day, but for those who have a Monday morning commute ahead of them, the slushy start to the week won't be very fun.

“We’ve got a lot of hills here in Worcester so people – there’s traffic, the roads are tight, and there’s mainly main roads out here that everybody travels through so it gets real congested. And messy out here,” Worcester resident Darenson Alexis said.

The City of Worcester posted a weather advisory on social media, reassuring residents that Department of Public Works crews are on duty and prepared to treat roads, as needed, through the spells of snow and rain.

Drivers were also reminded to use caution in the overnight and early morning commutes.

“The state and the city are doing a pretty good job keeping up, sanding and plowing and all of that,” Mike Largesse said.

As the temperature fluctuates, precipitation may shift between snow and rain.



DPW crews are on duty and prepared to treat roadways as needed.Motorists are urged to use caution in the overnight and early morning commute.



Residents should report issues through @Worcester311. pic.twitter.com/8jIUlYkgs0 — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) January 22, 2023

Losing power is also a concern with any winter storm in New England.

National Grid said Sunday that it was prepared for a winter storm to impact Mass. Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, bringing a wintry mix of snow and rain along with strong winds into the region.

The utility company shared several tips, as well, reminding people not to touch downed power lines, to keep phones and devices charged, to grab bottled water, to report outages, and to check on elderly family members or neighbors who may need help.