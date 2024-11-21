Serious, multi-vehicle crash reported on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious, multiple-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

Cambridge police said in an emergency alert that the crash occurred around 4:13 p.m. on Memorial Drive at Vassar Street. They said at least one vehicle is flipped over.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Both sides of Memorial Drive are closed at Vassar Street, and police are asking people to avoid the area if possible while emergency crews respond.