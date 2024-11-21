Massachusetts

Serious, multi-vehicle crash reported on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious, multiple-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

Cambridge police said in an emergency alert that the crash occurred around 4:13 p.m. on Memorial Drive at Vassar Street. They said at least one vehicle is flipped over.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Both sides of Memorial Drive are closed at Vassar Street, and police are asking people to avoid the area if possible while emergency crews respond.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Celtics 4 hours ago

Boston Celtics visit White House for NBA championship celebration

Hartford 6 hours ago

Search continues for suspect in murders of Massachusetts mom, baby in Connecticut

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us