Serious pedestrian crash causes road closure in Randolph

Police responded Friday to a serious pedestrian crash in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on North Main Street, police said on social media shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The nature and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

Police did not say if the driver remained at the scene or if any other vehicles were involved.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

North Main Street is closed between Allen Street and Grove Street, police said.