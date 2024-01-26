Randolph

Serious pedestrian crash causes road closure in Randolph

Police say they responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Randolph, Massachusetts

Police responded Friday to a serious pedestrian crash in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on North Main Street, police said on social media shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The nature and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

Police did not say if the driver remained at the scene or if any other vehicles were involved.

North Main Street is closed between Allen Street and Grove Street, police said.

