Brockton Veteran Helping Fellow Vets Get Their Benefits

A Brockton Vietnam veteran has made it his mission to ensure all veterans receive the benefits due to them.

He knows finding help can be hard to navigate, but just this year, he’s found a partnership that literally helps him put one foot in front of the other.

Tom Bolinder and his service dog, Burgundy, are best friends.

And this is a partnership a long time coming. Tom is a Vietnam War veteran. He served a year and 28 days in the war, earning two purple hearts and a bronze star, among other accolades as a marine.

He suffers from lingering effects of serious physical and mental injuries from the war.

"For my counterbalance being sprayed with Agent Orange, the neuropathy is so bad I fall down and I lose my balance," Bolinder said.

He heard about America’s vet dogs through NBC Boston’s Puppy with a Purpose and applied. He says it was several months process that included talking about his service.

He wanted to quit…but he kept at it.

Last December, Bolinder met Burgundy.

“I cried… And we trained for 10 days,” Bolinder said. “I would encourage any vets, especially the Afghanistan vets ‘cause I know how you feel.”

Burgundy helps Bolinder stay steady on his feet and calms him down if he’s having a nightmare.

You can find more information at americasvetdogs.org

Bolinder and 25 other purple heart recipients were honored last month in a ceremony by the city of Brockton.

The city officially earned the title “purple heart city” and will acknowledge that at today’s Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m.