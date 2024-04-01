Service suspended on Green Line D Branch Extension after train fails to stop at signal

Service on the MBTA Green Line's D Branch was suspended between Union Square and Lechmere Monday, the second time there was an issue along that stretch in under a week.

The agency posted on X Monday that the delays were due to a signal problem near Union Square, and that they were taking a trolley out of service.

It all started when a trolley failed to stop at the signal at Union Square station. The nine passengers who were on the train were escorted off the trolley and back to the station.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged by the issue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Department of Public Utilities and the MBTA Safety Department were called in as part of the investigation.

Route 87 buses are being used to transport drivers during the service suspension.

A similar signal issue caused delays on Friday in the same area of the line.

The troubles on the T are a frustration for riders, especially on a relatively new section of line.

"The guy in the red jacket told me that the trains aren't running. Said it's been that way for a couple hours now," Nicholas Bourne said. "I'm really frustrated, I just want to get home."

Green Line D Branch Update: Service is temporarily suspended between Union Sq and Lechmere as personnel remove a trolley from service and resolve a signal problem near Union Sq. Take Route 87 buses between Union Sq and Lechmere for alternate service. https://t.co/YXygPR7blm — MBTA (@MBTA) April 1, 2024

An MBTA spokesperson issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

"The MBTA is conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and will continue our extensive efforts to improve safety and operations across the system. We apologize to riders for this inconvenience."

The T has not yet said when service will resume.