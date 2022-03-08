Service Delayed on MBTA Orange Line

Commuters should expect delays on the Orange Line Tuesday morning due to a power problem, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA first reported a 15 minute delay Tuesday morning as officials investigated a report of smoke in the track area at Tufts Medical Center.

Orange Line: Delays of up to 15 minutes while officials investigate a report of smoke in the track area at Tufts Medical Center. Trains may stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 8, 2022

A short time later, service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Riders were instructed to use the Green Line service through downtown. Service has since resumed with delays.

Orange Line Update: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a power problem. Riders can use Green Line service through downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 8, 2022

No further information was immediately available.