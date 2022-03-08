Service Delayed on MBTA Orange Line

Commuters should expect delays on the Orange Line Tuesday morning due to a power problem, according to the MBTA.
The MBTA first reported a 15 minute delay Tuesday morning as officials investigated a report of smoke in the track area at Tufts Medical Center.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
A short time later, service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Riders were instructed to use the Green Line service through downtown. Service has since resumed with delays.
No further information was immediately available.