Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Service Delayed on MBTA Orange Line

Initially, the MBTA was reporting a 15 minute delay as officials investigated a report of smoke in the track area at Tufts Medical Cente

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Commuters should expect delays on the Orange Line Tuesday morning due to a power problem, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA first reported a 15 minute delay Tuesday morning as officials investigated a report of smoke in the track area at Tufts Medical Center.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A short time later, service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Riders were instructed to use the Green Line service through downtown. Service has since resumed with delays.

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No further information was immediately available.

More Boston stories

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Boston Hospitals Seek Participants in Long COVID Study

BOSTON 3 hours ago

Study Recommends State Receivership for BPS

This article tagged under:

BOSTONmbtaOrange Lineservice suspended
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us