Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Service Suspended on Part of E Branch of MBTA Green Line

The interruption affects the Green Line between Heath Street and Brigham Circle

Green Line file
NBC10 Boston/NECN

The MBTA said Monday afternoon that service had been suspended on part of the Green Line's E Branch.

Train service is affected between the Heath Street and Brigham Circle stops.

The interruption is happening because of an auto crash near Fenwood Road, the MBTA said. It did not give any further details on the incident.

The MBTA advises travelers to take the Route 39 bus for alternate service.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us