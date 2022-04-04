Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Peter Monsini

Services Honor Construction Worker Killed in Boston Parking Garage Collapse

A motorcade was held over the weekend with flags and dozens of vehicles near Peter Monisni's home in Easton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family and friends are paying their respects to Peter Monsini Monday, the construction worker who was killed when a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished collapsed.

Services began at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Russell and Pica Funeral Home in Brockton. After about an hour, loved ones headed to the funeral mass, which started at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church in Monsini's hometown of Easton.

Monsini died on March 26 when part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. The vehicle Monsini was in fell eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris. Monsini was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Peter Monsini was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle that fell over the side of a Boston parking garage when the structure collapsed. Now an investigation is underway.

The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings.

Monsini's family issued a statement saying they are "in shock trying to process the loss of Peter." They described him as "a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend." A motorcade was held over the weekend with flags and dozens of vehicles near his home.

A large-scale investigation continues into the cause of the collapse. It's being conducted by Boston police, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Hayden said his office isn't discarding the possibility of criminal charges.

More on the Government Center Garage Collapse

parking garage collapse Mar 29

‘Unsafe, Unstable' Conditions Reported at Garage Collapse Site Months Prior

parking garage collapse Mar 30

Deadly Boston Parking Garage Collapse: Here's What We Know

This article tagged under:

Peter MonsiniBOSTONEastonGovernment Center Parking GarageBoston parking garage collapse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us