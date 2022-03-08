Services to Be Held Tuesday for State Trooper Killed in Crash

Services begin Tuesday in honor of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in a crash last week in Stoneham.

Funeral arrangements begin with visiting hours Tuesday, which will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere from 4 to 7 p.m. A law enforcement walk-by will begin at 4 p.m., with all law enforcement personnel gathering at Suffolk Downs Racetrack by 2:30 p.m.

A celebration of Bucci's life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci dreamed of being a police officer. She was killed late Thursday night when she was pulling over to help a driver in need.

Bucci, 34, of Woburn, was killed in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 93 in Stoneham while trying to assist a disabled motor vehicle.

She had been a member of Massachusetts State Police for just under two years. Before joining state police, she worked in the security department at Encore Boston Harbor casino and also worked as a personal trainer.

She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a stepbrother and a stepsister.

She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement members and residents of the Commonwealth lined a procession route in what was a solemn and heartbreaking show of support for the fallen state trooper.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics from across the state lined the streets outside the medical examiner's office where the procession began as the body of the trooper's body was escorted from Boston to the Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.