Set your alarm clocks for the partial solar eclipse Saturday morning!

Set your alarm clocks on Saturday morning! A few folks could get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse, but Mother Nature might not cooperate.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun.

Unlike some solar eclipses, where the moon blocks the entire disk of the sun, this go-round Saturday, the moon will only block part of the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse.

But we’ll only have a few minutes to see it before the eclipse reaches its peak here in the Boston area! That’s IF you’re able to see it because of the weather. More on that in a moment.

According to the website TimeandDate.com, the partial eclipse will begin around 5:24 a.m. Saturday. But unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the event from its beginning in Boston.

Why, you ask? Well, sunrise in Boston is at 6:31a.m. hat’s when the sun will be near the horizon. And by the time we start seeing the eclipse, it’ll be just minutes before the event reaches its peak around 6:38 a.m.

Since the sun will be near the horizon during maximum eclipse, it’s best to find a high point in the area to view it or find an unobstructed area along the immediate coast. But wherever you are, look east! Be careful, though.

Make sure you protect your eyes while looking at the sun! You must wear special glasses to view this event to avoid damage to your eyes. Do not wear your regular sunglasses. They won’t offer the protection you need.

The partial eclipse will end around 7:07 a.m.

Here’s the problem with seeing the eclipse. We’re expecting clouds, rain showers and potential wintry weather in parts of New England. Communities in northern New England will have the best chance of seeing freezing rain and snow whereas much of Greater Boston will likely see clouds and rain showers early Saturday. These conditions will create poor viewing of the event.

But if you’re willing to take a drive to see the eclipse, you’ll need to head south. The clouds could thin a bit in parts of southwest Connecticut. You’ll also have a better chance of seeing the event even farther south toward Philly and Washington, D.C.

We’ll see our next partial solar eclipse in Boston on Aug. 12, 2026.