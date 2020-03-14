7th Case of Coronavirus in NH as State House Suspends Legislative Activities for a Week

Public health authorities say New Hampshire's total number of presumptive positive test results of the new coronavirus has risen to seven because of a case involving a woman who visited a Division of Motor Vehicles office.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said late Friday the woman is from Rockingham County and notified her health care provider after developing systems.

The state is investigating to identify people who had close contact with the woman before she began self-isolating.

The department says the woman was at the Manchester branch of the DMV during business hours on five days this month.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, state legislative activities will be suspended for at least one week.

New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy and Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff announced Saturday that the State House will be closed to legislative members, legislative staff, and visitors but will remain open for governmental operations until further notice.

“As legislative leaders, our top priority is protecting the health and wellbeing of our members, staff, and the public. Out of an abundance of caution, today we are taking the step to suspend all legislative activities for at least one week," a joint statement read. "We will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed and remain committed to working with Governor Sununu to take all necessary steps to curb the impact of coronavirus in New Hampshire.”