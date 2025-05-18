7th former Newton-Wellesley staffer diagnosed with brain tumor says it can't be a coincidence

Debbie Connolly worked on the maternity ward at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for 13 years, starting in 2005. She transferred to the unit permanently in 2006 and spent more than a decade there. But toward the end of her time at the hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, Connolly began experiencing troubling, unexplained symptoms.

She described to NBC10 Boston how she had difficulty functioning, concentrating, and focusing, along with memory lapses and balance issues.

"The symptoms are tricky because it's almost like retrospectively looking back," Connolly said. "I had attributed any of that lack of focus as just being mental health. Okay, yeah, I'm stressed, of course I can't think. It's like when you can't remember the name of your kids, you know?"

Connolly went on medical leave in 2018 due to her symptoms. When her doctor recommended an extension of her leave, she says, the hospital "gave me a really hard time about it and then said ultimately no."

According to Connolly, she was terminated in July 2018.

Her life, she said, went from "fine to just unmanageable."

Connolly has not been able to return to nursing work since leaving in 2018, stating she doesn't believe she's regained the capacity to perform the higher-acuity level of nursing she was accustomed to.

Looking back, she now connects many of her past unexplained issues, like balance problems and falls, to her current diagnosis, realizing they were "less subtle, more subtle cognition issues that I don't think I really understood what as well until after I was diagnosed and I thought, well that makes sense."

The surprising diagnosis came in March 2025. Connolly learned about a cluster of brain tumor cases among her former fifth-floor colleagues.

"I started to text the people that I still have in my phone," she said.

Five staff members at the maternity unit of Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital have brain tumors while six others were found to have other health concerns.

Within hours, she had reached two people who had been affected.

Hearing about the six cases among staff who worked on her former unit prompted her to ask her primary care doctor for an MRI scan, after which she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor.

"I was not expecting it," Connolly said. "It was the last thing really on my radar. So I think shock… I didn't even tell my husband for two days because I didn't know what to say."

While her tumor is considered benign, Connolly says it is displacing a part of her frontal lobe, which controls many functions including memory, concentration and mood. Her doctor told her they couldn't definitively say if her symptoms were from the tumor or how long it had been there, recommending a follow-up scan in three months to check for growth.

Connolly is now the seventh known case connected to the fifth floor at the medical center.

"Statistically, it just doesn't make sense," she said. "Common sense is gonna say, you know, it's not even one hospital, one town, you're talking one floor… I can't believe it's a coincidence."

Connolly expressed frustration that the hospital never notified her about the cluster, requiring her to reach out multiple times to report her own diagnosis. She says when she finally spoke to someone heading up the occupational health investigation, she was not asked any questions. Connolly emphasized that even benign brain tumors are serious.

"These are not small things," she said. "These have been life-altering instances for myself and the other people that I know."

Connolly believes minimizing the cases by calling them benign is part of "a little bit of the smoking mirrors" when people are simply seeking answers about why this cluster is happening on one specific unit.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital has previously stated that its internal investigation, which included looking at environmental factors, found no evidence linking the tumors to the work environment. The hospital did not immediately respond to NBC10 Boston's requests for comment Saturday.

But Connolly questions the thoroughness of the hospital's internal review, suggesting it was a "foregone conclusion before they started… that it wasn't going to be connected."

She believes a completely independent outside investigation is necessary.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association has also stated the hospital's testing was not comprehensive and is conducting its own investigation.

"We would like the people who should want to know, to know, how did this happen?" Connolly said. "Maybe we won't know, but we want… an exhaustive search that said listen, this is what we did find."

Connolly awaits her next scan and worries there could be more cases that haven't yet been diagnosed, as she believes nobody is actively screening former employees. She felt compelled to share her story because she is no longer employed by the hospital and feels she has nothing to lose, hoping to keep the issue in the spotlight.

"Mass General [Brigham] has already put it to bed and they do not want to address it again," she claimed. "It needs to not fall out of the headlines."