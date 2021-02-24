Several Chances for Rain, Snow in New England in the Week to Come

After starting out Wednesday with ample sunshine and milder temperatures, clouds were moving in ahead of the next disturbance, one that will bring a new chance for snow and snow squalls in northern New England by dinnertime.

There’s quite a bit of instability along the boundary, with some light raindrops south of the Lakes Region. There looks to be a narrow band of accumulating snow from northern New Hampshire to Central Maine, where up to 6 inches of snow is possible, especially near the higher terrain. We can’t rule out 1-3 inches of snow around the Green and White mountains.

The wind will increase late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front passes the region overnight, bringing cooler air once again. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible after midnight, dropping to 30 mph in the morning and decreasing significantly towards sunset on Thursday, with highs in the 20s north, 30s to around 40 degrees south.

Wind chill values will be mostly in the teens and 20s, so we will need to bundle up once again. This northwesterly wind will create some upslope snow in the mountains of western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and northern New Hampshire tomorrow.

High pressure builds Thursday night, bringing mainly clear skies with lows in the teens north and 20s south.

Friday will be a sun-filled day with highs in the 30s and less wind.

A warm front comes in on Saturday with clouds thickening quickly and a chance of snow or rain by midday. Any snow in southern and central New England will change to rain quickly. On the other hand, the mountains may get a few inches of snow before also changing to rain at night.

That disturbance should race away on Sunday, leaving a lot of moisture behind though, with a chance of a few sprinkles during the day, under a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 50 degrees south but cooler north.

Our pattern stays busy as we track another system late Monday into Tuesday with another quick shot of colder air Tuesday and the return of milder air for the first week in March as seen on our First Alert 10-day forecast.