Several fire departments battle massive 90-acre brush fire in Haddam, Conn.

Several fire agencies are working to contain a massive brush fire that broke out in Haddam Friday night.

Residents in the area of Tinker and Old Cart roads are being advised to stay inside with the windows closed until smoky conditions subside.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fire officials said it started as a car fire on Tinker Road, but since spread to a home and is now a large brush fire.

It has now spread 90 acres, fire officials said. Crews believe the fire spread to the home due to high winds.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

All Middlesex County fire agencies are working to contain the blaze.

The Tinker Road home collapsed and is a total loss, according to fire officials. The homeowner was home when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The extent of damage is unknown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is assisting. They say there is no air quality impact at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.