Several Hurt in Pileup in Everett

Four people were hurt after five vehicles were involved in a pileup on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, Wednesday, fire officials said.

The crash took place about 1:30 p.m. and shut down the eastbound side of the road for hours, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious any of the injuries were.

State police were investigating the crash, fire officials said.

Images from the scene showed officers leading a woman away in handcuffs. Vehicles had crumpled front and rear ends.