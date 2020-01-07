Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine pileup

Up to 60 Vehicles Involved in Massive Pileup in Maine; Injuries Reported

Maine State Police said between 40 and 60 vehicles may have been involved

By Young-Jin Kim

By Young-Jin Kim

Authorities respond to a multi-car crash that involved dozens of vehicles on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Carmel, Maine.
News Center Maine

Up to 60 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 95 near Carmel, Maine Tuesday morning that caused multiple injuries.

Maine State Police said between 50 and 60 vehicles may have been involved in the crash on the northbound lanes on I-95 by mile marker 174.

A medical helicopter was deployed to the scene, where injuries were reported. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the northbound lanes near the scene of the crash would likely be closed for most of the day, and commuters were advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic on the highway was being diverted at exit 157 in Newport.

News Center Maine reported several people were injured, citing police.

No further information on the cause or the accident or extent of the injuries was immediately available.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

former officer arrested 1 hour ago

Former Cambridge Police Officer Accused of Robbing Elderly Man

Boston City Council 3 hours ago

Boston’s City Council Swears in Most Diverse Body

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Maine pileup
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us