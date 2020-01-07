Up to 60 Vehicles Involved in Massive Pileup in Maine; Injuries Reported

Up to 60 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 95 near Carmel, Maine Tuesday morning that caused multiple injuries.

Maine State Police said between 50 and 60 vehicles may have been involved in the crash on the northbound lanes on I-95 by mile marker 174.

A medical helicopter was deployed to the scene, where injuries were reported. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the northbound lanes near the scene of the crash would likely be closed for most of the day, and commuters were advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic on the highway was being diverted at exit 157 in Newport.

CARMEL TRAFFIC ALERT | I-95 Northbound is closed at mile 174 due to an accident. Please use Exit 167 detour. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) January 7, 2020

News Center Maine reported several people were injured, citing police.

No further information on the cause or the accident or extent of the injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.