Several injured after lobster monster truck pulls down utility poles at Maine fairgrounds

Several people were injured after a lobster monster truck struck an aerial utility wire and pulled down several utility poles, at least one of which was near the spectator viewing section at the fairgrounds in Topsham, Maine, on Saturday.

Topsham police say they were notified just before 2 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash at the Topsham Fairgrounds, which was hosting a Monster Truck Show this weekend. Topsham firefighters were on scene monitoring the event when the incident occurred.

According to police, the monster trucks were using the dirt horse racing track and had set up a series of moguls for the vehicles to go over. One of the trucks in the event reportedly went over a jump and stuck the aerial wire, which became caught on the truck and when it pulled tight, several utility poles snapped in half.

Topsham police

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One spectator was struck and injured by equipment on the utility pole; they were taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment. A second person was injured and taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, police said. There was no further information on either person's injuries or their conditions.

Several others also suffered minor injuries during the incident and were treated on scene, police added. The monster truck driver was not injured.

Power was shut down immediately after this incident throughout much of Topsham, at the request of the fire department, so that people could be safely treated and evacuated from the scene, according to police. About 2.5 hours later, power was restored around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Any witnesses with further information regarding the crash, or video of the incident, are asked to contact Topsham police at 207-725-4337.