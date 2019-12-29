Several Juveniles Arrested After Fights at Providence Mall

Police say several juveniles were among eight people arrested after at least three fights broke out at a Rhode Island mall.

Police say a small disagreement involving two young men broke out on the third floor of the Providence Place Mall at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Upon police and security personnel arrival, the disagreement developed into two large groups of people creating a disturbance by the escalators.

A smaller fight also developed on the first level of the mall. There was also another fight outside of the mall including three young people.

Authorities arrested five juveniles on disorderly conduct charges.