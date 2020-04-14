Local
Several Mass. Schools Have Canceled April Vacation Week

Several public schools have canceled their spring vacation week to avoid disrupting online learning during the coronavirus pandemic

By Abby Vervaeke

NBC Universal, Inc.

For Massachusetts public schools, next week was supposed to be April vacation week. But as the coronavirus continues to disrupt everyday life, many districts have decided to cancel their spring breaks. 

Newton Public Schools will have Patriots' Day on April 20 off, but they will resume online learning on Tuesday, April 21. 

Newton Public Schools' superintendent said that maintaining a connection to school is important for students right now in an email sent to families, according to boston.com

Other towns have taken similar action, including Brookline, Framingham, LynnNeedhamNorth AndoverWellesleyWeymouth and Martha’s Vineyard.

Schools in Massachusetts' largest district have been shut down for weeks.

Lynn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Tutwiler said that disrupting the rhythm of online learning would not be beneficial to students, according to The Daily Item. Lynn will move the last day of school from June 24 to June 18 because of the break cancellation.

School buildings across Massachusetts remain closed to students until at least May 4. Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that it was still too early to make any decisions on canceling the rest of the school year

Last week, Baker signed a law that cancels the MCAS Exam requirement for graduating high school.

