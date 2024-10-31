Massachusetts

Several Massachusetts Stop & Shop stores closing Thursday

Seven stores in all will be shutting their doors, the company said

By Jeff Saperstone

After Thursday, hundreds of Stop & Shop customers will have to find a brand new place to get their groceries. The supermarket chain is closing several stores in Massachusetts.

This will impact a number of communities. Seven stores in all are closing Thursday in Massachusetts, including the following locations:

  • 932 North Montello St., Brockton
  • 36 New State Highway, Raynham
  • 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
  • 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
  • 415 Cooley St., Springfield
  • 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
  • 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

That's on top of the store on Needham Street in Newton that already closed in August.

Over the summer, the Quincy-based chain announced it would close underperforming stores. It's part of a broader shift by Stop & Shop's parent company to focus on improving performance and lowering costs.

Workers at the impacted stores will be offered jobs at other locations.

In a statement, the president of Stop & Shop said, "We remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities."

In all, 32 stores are shutting down across the Northeaster, including stores in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

