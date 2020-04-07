Several More Boston-Area Dining Spots End Takeout/Delivery While 2 Reopen

The three-week mark of restaurant closings other than takeout/delivery due to the coronavirus crisis has arrived, and the trend of dining spots ending their attempts at takeout and/or delivery continues with more places shutting down for the time being.

Two places, however, have decided to reopen, but one has some extra limitations.According to multiple sources, including Geoff Wong and Universal Hub, a number of restaurants, including Il Capriccio in Waltham, Punjab Cafe in Quincy, 753 South in Roslindale, Tasca in Brighton, Tryst in Arlington, and the downtown Boston location of Crush Pizza have stopped their takeout/delivery options, effectively shutting their businesses down for the time being (Crush in Quincy remains open).

Meanwhile, Clear Flour Bread in Brookline reopened this week, but only for online orders and with limited offerings of breads and pastries, with options being next-day pickup or "limited" delivery, and Little Pecan in Brighton is open once again for takeout/delivery. Other restaurants and food spots will likely be closing or reopening over the coming days, so as always, check back for updates as they come in.

