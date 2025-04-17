Several new restaurants being proposed for Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like some new restaurants could be coming to sections of Boston that tend to be underrepresented when it comes to dining and drinking.

According to an article from Universal Hub, at least five new dining spots are being proposed for Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain, including Cool Shade Jamaican, which is seeking a full liquor license to open at 388 Blue Hill Avenue in Grove Hall; AAA Restaurant, an Hispanic food spot that is also seeking an all-alcohol license to operate at 3141 Washington Street on the Jamaica Plain side of Egleston Square; Doune & Pepe, a Caribbean fusion tapas-style restaurant that would open at 657 Washington Street in Codman Square, an as-of-yet unnamed West Indian dining spot that is seeking a liquor license to operate at 300 Warren Street in Roxbury, and a restaurant that the nonprofit organization Embrace Boston would open at 1200 Tremont Street in Roxbury.

More should be known about the progress of all of these restaurants over the coming weeks, so keep checking back for updates.

