Several people rescued by authorities in Gloucester fire

Authorities responded to a multi-family home along Pirmi Lane, not far off Route 128.

Several people had to be rescued after a fire in Gloucester, Massachusetts overnight.

Authorities responded to a multi-family home along Pirmi Lane, not far off Route 128.

Firefighters and police officers rescued five people from the building.

Three residents were transported to the hospital and three police officers were transported for smoke inhalation.

After knocking down the fire, crews remained in the area ensuring all the hot spots where also put out.

At this time, families will have to find another place to stay because the entire building has been shut down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

