Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Dozens Displaced, Several Pets Rescued From Fire at Multi-Story Building in Brighton

Over 70 people have been displaced after the large fire broke out Wednesday morning

By Matt Fortin

Dozens of people were displaced and several pets were rescued when a fire broke out in a building on Commonwealth Ave in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston on Wednesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said at 9:40 a.m. that when crews arrived, they found fire on floor six and floor three. Firefighters knocked on all of the unit doors, having people evacuate. Many of the residents self-evacuated, fire officials said.

Several fire trucks were pictured on scene with their ladders extended, as smoke came out of some of the building's windows. Ground and aerial ladders were used to attack the fire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

By around 10:20 a.m., firefighters said that the large had been knocked down. 71 people in 58 units have been displaced as a result of the fire. Several pets were rescued from the building fire.

One firefighter was hurt, but it wasn't clear how or how badly.

More Brighton News

Boston May 23

Customers Sue Boston Taqueria Los Amigos After Salmonella Outbreak

Boston May 10

Brighton Man Accused of Helping Chinese Government Spy on Dissidents in Boston Area

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us