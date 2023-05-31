Dozens Displaced, Several Pets Rescued From Fire at Multi-Story Building in Brighton

Dozens of people were displaced and several pets were rescued when a fire broke out in a building on Commonwealth Ave in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston on Wednesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said at 9:40 a.m. that when crews arrived, they found fire on floor six and floor three. Firefighters knocked on all of the unit doors, having people evacuate. Many of the residents self-evacuated, fire officials said.

All companies working at fire located at 1980 Comm Ave. This quickly went to 3 alarms. Fire Fl.6 & fl3 upon arrival. Several pets rescued. pic.twitter.com/pOvfl3pcxC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

Several fire trucks were pictured on scene with their ladders extended, as smoke came out of some of the building's windows. Ground and aerial ladders were used to attack the fire.

By around 10:20 a.m., firefighters said that the large had been knocked down. 71 people in 58 units have been displaced as a result of the fire. Several pets were rescued from the building fire.

One firefighter was hurt, but it wasn't clear how or how badly.