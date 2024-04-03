Report of a person with a rifle prompts lockdown at East Boston schools

A report of a person with a rifle prompted a lockdown at several schools in East Boston Wednesday, according to Boston police, though the safe mode has since been lifted.

Boston Public Schools confirm the Guild School and Bradley School were put into safe mode for about 30 minutes, as a precaution. There was never an active threat to the students, a spokesperson said.

Police said the came in as a person with a rifle walking near Leyden Street. There is still a police presence in the area, but no suspect has been located.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

