University of New Hampshire

Several Students Diagnosed With Mumps at University of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire Stock
Mike Ross/UNH Photography

Several students at the University of New Hampshire have been diagnosed with mumps, according to school officials.

Officials at the Durham campus did not disclose the exact number of cases Friday but said "several confirmed cases" had been identified.

"At this time, these cases are limited to individuals who have had close contact with one another. We are working closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services, to prevent further spread of this virus to others," read a statement from the University of New Hampshire.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms start with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite before the swelling of the salivary glands.

