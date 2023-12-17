Several trees cut down onto South Shore roads; state police investigating

Police are investigating after several trees were cut down to seemingly block roadways in two towns on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

State police say they are looking to find whoever is responsible for the incidents in Plymouth and Carver. The search was still ongoing Saturday.

According to state police, the Plymouth Police Department had an incident involving a tree cut down across the roadway around 2:30 a.m. About 30 minutes later, two more trees were found in Plymouth, and two others in Carver, all in similar fashion.

Around 4 a.m., state police were requested to check Myles Standish State Forest. Patrols found the first tree cut across the roadway just before 5 a.m. A second was found shortly after in the forest.

Patrols were searching the area and monitoring exits from the forest.

No other information was provided Saturday.