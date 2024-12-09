Canton

Six people hospitalized following overnight crash on I-93 in Canton

By Staff Reports

Several vehicles were involved in an overnight crash on Interstate 93 in Canton, Massachusetts.

The wreck happened near Exit 2 for Route 138, and traffic was impacted as crews responded to the incident.

The Canton Fire Department said that six people were taken to a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

