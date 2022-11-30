Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wildlife

Several Whales Dead After Stranding, Dayslong Ordeal on Cape Cod

"The team made the difficult decision to euthanize these animals as we knew rescue efforts at this stage were no longer going to be possible," a representative for the International Fund for Animal Welfare said

By Asher Klein and Thea DiGiammerino

IFAW rescuers attempt to rescue stranded pilot whales on Cape Cod on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Handout

At least five whales out of a pod of six are dead after getting stranded on Cape Cod this week, rescuers said Wednesday.

One of the pilot whales remained unaccounted for Wednesday afternoon, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which had been monitoring the stranded animals since Monday evening.

A calf in the pod initially died overnight into Tuesday, but rescue workers had managed to return the remaining whales into the water off Eastham, according to the IFAW. However, on Wednesday morning, some of the whales were discovered back in the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

By the afternoon, four of the surviving pilot whales had been euthanized, having struggled through three days of being stranded, the IFAW said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The team made the difficult decision to euthanize these animals as we knew rescue efforts at this stage were no longer going to be possible. It’s the most humane decision to make in a circumstance like this," a representative for the organization said in a statement.

The IFAW is a global nonprofit group that works to help people and animals coexist.

Experts say the geography of the Cape Cod peninsula can create conditions for strandings. The area is known as having the most dolphin strandings in the world. Earlier this year, two pilot whales died after they became stranded off Chatham.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 43 mins ago

Patriots vs. Bills Injury Report: Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Won't Play Week 13

Royal Family 2 hours ago

Royal Visit Could Make Your Commute Royally Difficult

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

wildlifeCape CodeasthamPilot Whales
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us