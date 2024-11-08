Severe drought conditions continue to fuel brush fires across Mass.

There is a red flag warning across Massachusetts on Friday, as the dry, warm conditions are fueling brush fires across the state.

Several communities are dealing with brush fires right now, and new ones are continuing to pop up in the central and western parts of the state.

Crews have been working tirelessly to contain the blazes, but it's proven to be a challenge due to the severe drought conditions.

It's an all-out effort to fight these fires. There are about 50 that are currently active in Massachusetts, including a 20-acre fire burning right now in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

The state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a major drought across the state. On a daily basis, fire officials say they are getting reports of buildings being destroyed and houses damaged because of these fires. The state's chief fire warden said the only thing that can stop the situation from getting worse is a season-ending event -- several days of precipitation -- because things right now are unprecedented.

"There's been no thunderstorm systems around to produce the lightning for natural ignitions, so these are all human-caused fires in some form or fashion," said Dave Celino, chief fire warden.

So at the moment, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a temporary ban of all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties.