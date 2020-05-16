Thousands of people in Massachusetts are without power Saturday after a night of severe weather storms that brought several tornado warnings and a tornado watch that spanned much New England.

By Saturday morning, there were widespread reports of wind damage to homes, trees and power lines across the area as people tried to clean up while also contending with social distancing rules.

Nearly 8,000 people in Massachusetts without power about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, more than 12 hours after the storm moved out to sea. Worcester and Franklin counties were among the hardest hit.

Hundreds more were without power in New Hampshire, mainly in Jaffrey, Winchester and New London.

Trees and wires came down in much of New England as powerful storms made their way through

Holyoke, Massachusetts, was hit hard. The rooftops of two apartment buildings ripped off in Friday night's severe weather, leaving two people with minor injuries and over 100 displaced from their homes, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

Debris crashed onto the streets and sidewalks, damaging several parked cars.

Over 100 people were taken to a hotel for the night. The two people who were hurt are expected to be okay.

There was severe wind damage in the towns of Westford and Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Friday's storm prompted severe thunderstorm warning alerts in Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Vermont had two tornado warnings, followed by one in New Hampshire.

Friday night: Storms move out. Lows in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs in the 60s.

There were no immediate reports of a tornado touching down, but it can take hours or even days for that to be confirmed.