Severe thunderstorms possible Monday, Debby could impact our region this week

Monday will start with sunny skies with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. The main threat is strong winds and heavy rain, a few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible as the heat and humidity will add fuel to any storms that pop up.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s, with humidity making it feel like the mid-90s during the afternoon. Tuesday, mid-morning to afternoon showers are likely, with the heaviest rain along the Southern New England Coast.



The rest of the week looks unsettled due to a stalled cold front that will bring daily chances of rain through Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 70s and low 80s. As the ground becomes more saturated with rounds of rain, there will be a risk of heavy rain and localized flooding. The best chance for dry weather will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Hurricane Debby could impact Massachusetts on Friday

Attention is on Hurricane Debby, which is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday as a cat 1 hurricane. The storm will bring significant rain to the southeast and will swing clouds and rain into our region by Friday. Be prepared for the possibility of heavy rain from Friday through Sunday, with potential flooding risks as rain totals could exceed 3" in spots. Friday through Sunday is still uncertain as Debby is still strengthening in the Gulf, any small wobbles the storm makes will change our forecast, check back for updates as they come in.