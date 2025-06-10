Wareham

Sex offender accused of recording woman in Target fitting room in Wareham

Wareham Police said the suspect is a sex offender who has a history of similar cases.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Dominicanos inde2
Getty Images

A man previously convicted as a sex offender is accused of recording a woman on his cellphone while she was changing in a Target fitting room in Wareham, Massachusetts, according to police.

Wareham police said they were called to the store on Cranberry Highway on Monday. The victim told police that a man held a cellphone over the stall door while she was changing.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Target Loss Prevention officers provided surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the store on a moped. Investigators found a suspect matching the description nearby on Main Street.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Mattos, 37, of Mashpee. Police said Mattos is a sex offender who has a history of similar cases. He was charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Mattos was released on a cash bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Wareham Fourth 4th District
Court on Tuesday.

More Massachusetts news

Consumer 4 hours ago

Student loan delinquencies spiking, tanking credit scores

Boston 2 hours ago

Wu speaks on fighting ‘harmful actions' of Trump adminstration: Watch live at 11

Chicopee 2 hours ago

Trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chicopee

This article tagged under:

Wareham
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us