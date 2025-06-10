Sex offender accused of recording woman in Target fitting room in Wareham

A man previously convicted as a sex offender is accused of recording a woman on his cellphone while she was changing in a Target fitting room in Wareham, Massachusetts, according to police.
Wareham police said they were called to the store on Cranberry Highway on Monday. The victim told police that a man held a cellphone over the stall door while she was changing.
Target Loss Prevention officers provided surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the store on a moped. Investigators found a suspect matching the description nearby on Main Street.
The suspect was identified as Gregory Mattos, 37, of Mashpee. Police said Mattos is a sex offender who has a history of similar cases. He was charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
Mattos was released on a cash bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Wareham Fourth 4th District
Court on Tuesday.