A repeat sex offender was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Friday on accusations he was peeping into Merrimack College dorms.

Tyler Jacquard, 39, of Melrose, is accused of acting as a "peeping tom," trying to see into bedroom windows on the Merrimack College campus in North Andover. He is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct - the charge Massachusetts assigns to what are considered "peeping tom" cases.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This case is the second active case against Jacquard, who was found on campus and accused of similar actions in May.

According to prosecutors, on May 2, a police officer noticed a car parked on the grass and a man in a hooded sweatshirt standing near the bedroom windows of dorms on the Merrimack College campus in North Andover. The man, later identified as Jacquard, claimed he was a student, but had no ID and appeared older than the average college student.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators later learned he has an extensive criminal history of such behavior. Jacquard is a level 3 sex offender on the state Sex Offender Registry Board, having been convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior on multiple occasions.

After the initial May 2 incident, a student came forward reporting that she had seen a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt outside her bedroom windows on April 29. She was able to take a photograph, according to police. Jacquard's vehicle was also spotted on surveillance video near the location.

This is just the latest incident reflecting this kind of behavior from Jacquard, according to prosecutors. The commonwealth detailed a history dating back to 2010, where Jacquard admitted to sufficient facts in a case where he was found stacking milk crates outside a home with the intention of seeing into a window to watch a woman and masturbate. Prosecutors said he was found carrying a sex toy.

In 2013, he admitted to sufficient facts after he was found masturbating in his vehicle in Wakefield. In that case he told officers he would drive around the lake looking for "hot chicks" then park to masturbate.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd and lavicious behavior when he was again found masturbating in a car. He pleaded guilty yet again to a case from 2016, where he was found doing the same thing on the Boston University campus.

Prosecutors noted that this was not a comprehensive list of Jacquard's history, only the cases where they were able to obtain incident reports. Jacquard, based on his past history, could face confinement as a sexually dangerous person, prosecutors said.

A judge set Jacquard's bail at $7,500 and ordered home confinement and GPS monitoring, as well as a stay away no contact order for the victim and witnesses in the April 29 case. This is on top of a $7,500 bail, home confinement and monitoring ordered in the May 2 case.